Using a gargantuan run from the end of the second quarter to the middle of the third, the University of Hawaii women’s basketball team routed Cal State Northridge 67-38 on Saturday night at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

Hawaii got back to .500 overall with the win, improving to 6-6 for the year. Additionally, the ‘Bows improved to 3-0 in Big West Conference play, taking the early lead atop the conference standings.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

Hawaii has not started conference play 3-0 since the 2001-2002 season, back when it was a member of the WAC.

After Hawaii routed Cal State Bakersfield on Thursday, the Rainbow Wahine and Matadors (2-11, 0-3 Big West) were in a tight contest and tied at 20 midway through the second quarter after UH missed its first eight 3-point attempts.

After CSUN got the first basket of the second half, the Rainbow Wahine closed the third quarter on a 17-0 run, taking an insurmountable 49-22 lead through three quarters.

Hawaii finished a respectable 10-for-30 from 3, led by Daejah Philips’ game-high 12 points, which included a 3-for-3 performance from beyond the arc.

CSUN’s 38 points is the lowest Hawaii has given up in a game since 2019, as well as the third straight outing the Rainbow Wahine have held opponents to less than 50 points.

Hawaii will hit the road next, starting with UC Irvine on Thursday at 4 p.m. HST.