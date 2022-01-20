Hawaii women’s basketball routs Cal State Bakersfield

The University of Hawaii women’s basketball team routed Cal State Bakersfield 69-52 on Thursday night at SImpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

The Rainbow Wahine improved to 6-7 overall and remain 2-1 in Big West Conference play due to the game being played on short notice and on a replacement basis. The ‘Bows and Roadrunners (1-9) will play again on Saturday in a game that will count towards the conference standings.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station https://open.spotify.com/episode/0Qv9mw4aobRNhKbKrJjffx?si=si9t7N5_TbqBtxdXczp8eA

On Thursday night, Daejah Phillips had 16 points and nine rebounds, which were both game highs, and added five assists to boot.

For CSUB, Jayden Eggleston had a team-high 17 points.