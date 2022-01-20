Hawaii women’s basketball routs Cal State Bakersfield

The University of Hawaii women’s basketball team routed Cal State Bakersfield 69-52 on Thursday night at SImpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.
The Rainbow Wahine improved to 6-7 overall and remain 2-1 in Big West Conference play due to the game being played on short notice and on a replacement basis. The ‘Bows and Roadrunners (1-9) will play again on Saturday in a game that will count towards the conference standings.
On Thursday night, Daejah Phillips had 16 points and nine rebounds, which were both game highs, and added five assists to boot.
For CSUB, Jayden Eggleston had a team-high 17 points.