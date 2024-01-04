The University of Hawaii women’s basketball team routed Cal State Bakersfield 67-43 on Thursday at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center, remaining unbeaten in Big West Conference play.

Hawaii improves to 5-6 overall and 2-0 in Big West games, while Cal State Bakersfield drops to 4-8 overall, including 1-2 in conference contests.

After beginning its conference slate with a win, the defending Big West champions built a big lead on Thursday and never gave it up, outscoring the Roadrunners 21-5 in the first quarter.

Lily Wahinekapu had a game-high 15 points and seven rebounds for Hawaii, while Daejah Phillips added seven points and 10 boards. Wahinekapu went 3-for-6 from 3, while the team finished 9-for-24 from beyond the arc.

For CSUB, Shaunae Brown had a team-high 13 points.

Hawaii closes its homestand against Cal State Northridge on Saturday at 7 p.m.