Hawaii women’s basketball routs Cal Poly on senior night, Tago reaches 1K mark

The University of Hawaii women’s basketball team defeated Cal Poly 75-58 at the Stan Sheriff Center on Saturday night in its regular season finale.
Three players scored in double digits for the Rainbow Wahine (15-14, 9-7 Big West), led by senior Julissa Tago’s game-high 19 points.
Tago needed nine points to reach the 1,000 point mark entering the game, and the senior guard got it promptly with 10 quick points in the first quarter, capped by a 3-pointer with 2:56 remaining in the opening period. The two other seniors on the team, Courtney Middap and Savannah Reier, scored five and four points respectively.
Sierra Campisano had 17 points to lead Cal Poly (9-18, 6-10).
Hawaii clinches the No. 4 seed heading into next week’s Big West tournament. After a first-round bye, the Rainbow Wahine will play its quarterfinal game on Thursday, March 12 against an opponent to be named.