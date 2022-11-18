In its regular season home opener, the University of Hawaii women’s basketball team was routed by Florida Gulf Coast 65-45 on Friday afternoon at SImpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

The Rainbow Wahine were out of sync early and often as FGCU led 30-6 with 6:17 left in the first half.

Although Hawaii cut the deficit to 39-19 at halftime, the ‘Bows were thoroughly outplayed through the first 20 minutes, shooting just 7-for-25 from the field with 12 turnovers. By comparison, the Eagles were an efficient 8-for-21 from the 3-point line and had nine assists to just one turnover. In the first two quarters, Hawaii (0-3) had four assists and 12 turnovers.

Florida Gulf Coast (3-0) went on a 10-0 run to start the second half, effectively putting the game out of reach for the Rainbow Wahine.

Lily Wahinekapu had a game-high nine points for Hawaii with five rebounds and two assists, while Kallin Spilled pulled in 11 rebounds with two points.

For FGCU, which shot 12-for-34 from 3, Tish Morehouse had a game-high 17 points with two rebounds and three assists.

The Eagles and Rainbow Wahine will meet again at the Stan Sheriff Center on Nov. 26 as part of the Rainbow Wahine Showdown.

Next up for Hawaii is a home game on Sunday at 2 p.m. against Lipscomb.