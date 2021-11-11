Hawaii women’s basketball routed at USC

The University of Hawaii women’s basketball team was routed 90-50 at USC on Thursday night.

Despite trailing by just nine points at halftime, the Trojans puled away with a 28-5 run in the fourth quarter.

USC won its season opener over the Rainbow Wahine, while Hawaii falls to 0-2 for the season after losing 86-53.

Jordan Sanders scored a game-high 17 points for the Trojans, while Kallin Spiller had a double-double of 14 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Rainbow Wahine.

Hawaii opens its home slate against Portland at 7 p.m. on Friday at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

