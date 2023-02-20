The University of Hawaii women’s basketball team pulled away from Cal State Bakersfield 65-52 on Monday afternoon at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

Hawaii improved to 12-13 overall and 10-6 in Big West play for the 2022-2023 season, while CSUB dropped to 6-18 overall and 3-13 in conference games.

Lily Wahinekapu had team-highs of 16 points and four assists for the ‘Bows, with 11 of her points coming from the free throw line. Meanwhile, Kallin Spiller had 14 points and eight rebounds.

For Cal State Bakersfield, Taylor Caldwell had a game-high 17 points, while Kayla Morris had nine points and rebounds each.

Hawaii is set to make a quick turnaround and will hit the road for a 4 p.m. Thursday game at UC Riverside.