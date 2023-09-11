The University of Hawaii women’s basketball team has released its 2023-2024 schedule.

The two-time defending Big West Conference champions will take on Hawaii-Hilo in a Nov. 1 exhibition before opening its regular season at Stanford on Nov. 8.

Big West Conference play begins on Jan. 4 at home against Cal State Bakersfield.

Hawaii returns the vast majority of its production from its 2022-2023 squad, including standout guards Lily Wahinekapu and Daejah Phillips.