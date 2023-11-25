A balanced and efficient effort helped the University of Hawaii women’s basketball team to a 58-46 victory over Idaho State on Saturday afternoon at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

Hawaii improved to 2-4, while the Bengals dropped to 2-4.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

After losing to Air Force on Friday, the Rainbow Wahine shot the ball much better, making 11 of their 27 3-point attempts at a 40.7% clip while going 17-for-18 from the free throw line.

All nine players who saw action scored for Hawaii, led by Daejah Phillips and Meilani McBee each scoring 11 for the ‘Bows.

Hawaii closes out the Rainbow Wahine showdown against Washington on Sunday. Tipoff is set for 5 p.m. at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.