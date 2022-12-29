In its first Big West Conference game of the season, the University of Hawaii women’s basketball team rallied to top UC Davis 70-62 on Thursday afternoon

Hawaii improves to 3-7 overall, while UC Davis drops to 4-7.

Hawaii, which hasn’t taken the floor since a road win at San Jose State on Dec. 21, fell behind 23-10 in the first quarter on Thursday but also led by as much as 47-35 in the third.

The Rainbow Wahine ultimately held on for the victory, clinging on to a one-possession lead in the final seconds before Kallin Spiller’s and-one with three seconds remaining but the game out of reach.

Spiller had a double-double of 12 points and 13 rebounds for UH, while Lily Wahinekapu added a game-high 17 points and seven rebounds for the ‘Bows.

Next up for the Rainbow Wahine is a road game at Saturday at Cal Poly, which tips off at noon HST.