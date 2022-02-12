Hawaii women’s basketball rallies past Long Beach State to seize control of first place in Big West standings

In a crucial Big West Conference matchup, the University of Hawaii women’s basketball team rallied to top Long Beach State 72-64 on Saturday afternoon to seize control of first place in the conference standings.

The Rainbow Wahine improved to 12-8 overall and 8-2 in Big West play, winning their eighth game in nine tries. Long Beach State, which entered the contest first place in conference, drops to 16-4 overall and 9-3 in Big West games.

Down 13 in the third quarter, the Rainbow Wahine went on a 19-2 run to take a brief lead in the fourth quarter. With the game tied at 64, the ‘Bows went on an 8-0 run to close out the game, which was kickstarted by Amy Atwell’s go-ahead 3-pointer with 1:45 remaining.

Atwell finished with a double-double of a team-high 25 points and 12 rebounds on 5-for-7 shooting from beyond the arc, continuing to make her case for conference player of the year. Redshirt freshman Olivia Davies added 17 points and seven boards for the Rainbow Wahine.

Long Beach State standout Maddi Utti had numbers eerily similar to Atwell’s, finishing with 25 points and 12 rebounds as well.

Next up for the Rainbow Wahine is a home game against UC San Diego on Thursday at 7 p.m., where the Rainbow Wahine will get an opportunity to avenge an ugly 24-point loss to the Tritons on Jan. 13.