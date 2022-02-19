Hawaii women’s basketball pulls away from UC Irvine to retake lead in Big West Conference

Behind another team-carrying performance from Amy Atwell, the University of Hawaii women’s basketball team pulled away from UC Irvine 67-57 late Saturday afternoon at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

Atwell, who has won four Big West Conference Player of the Week awards in the 2021-2022 season alone, paced the Rainbow Wahine with a double-double of 25 points and 13 rebounds. Both were game highs.

After losing the Big West Conference lead with a loss to UC San Diego on Thursday, the ‘Bows took the lead right back with a win over the Anteaters, improving to 13-9 overall and 9-3 in conference play. UC Irvine, which entered Saturday’s contest in first, drops back down to second after falling to 15-10 overall and 10-4 in conference.

Atwell paced the Rainbow Wahine with 15 first half points and six rebounds as both teams entered halftime tied at 35. The ‘Bows gained separation behind Atwell’s efficient shooting performance, making all six of her free throws as well as five 3-pointers at a 71.4 percent clip.

Kayla Williams led UC Irvine with a team-high 21 points.

The last road trip of the conference schedule is on the horizon for the Rainbow Wahine, starting with Cal State Bakersfield on Thursday at 5 p.m. HST.