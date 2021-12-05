Hawaii women’s basketball pulls away from Loyola Marymount, 76-63

Hawaii forward Amy Atwell looks to shoot during an NCAA basketball game against Southern California on Thursday, Nov.11 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

The University of Hawaii women’s basketball team pulled away late to secure a 76-63 victory over Loyola Marymount on Sunday evening at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

Hawaii improves to 3-5, while Loyola Marymount drops to 2-5.

Amy Atwell led Hawaii’s scoring efforts with a game-high 24 points, while Ariel Johnson had a team-high 22 points for LMU.

Daejah Phillips added 13 points for the ‘Bows, while point guard Nae Nae Calhoun had 12 points and six assists.

Sunday’s game was Hawaii’s final home nonconference game of the season. Next up for the Rainbow Wahine is a road game at UNLV on Dec. 21. Tipoff is set for noon HST.