The University of Hawaii women’s basketball team rallied past UC San Diego 61-58 in a historic road victory on Thursday night.

The Rainbow Wahine, who were down 16 to the Tritons in the second half, notched their first win in series history. UCSD had won all three of the previous matchups between the two teams.

Lily Wahinekapu and Kallin Spiller each had a team-high 12 points for the Rainbow Wahine (10-12 overall, 8-5 Big West).

For UC San Diego (11-12, 8-5), Sydney Brown had 15 points while Emily Cangelosi had 14.

Hawaii closes out its road trip with Cal State Fullerton at 4 p.m. HST on Saturday.