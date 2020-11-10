Hawaii women’s basketball picked to finish No. 3 and No. 5 in Big West preseason media and coaches polls

The University of Hawaii women’s basketball team was picked to finish third and fifth place in the Big West Conference after the release of media and coaches polls.

Defending regular season champion UC Davis was picked to finish first in both polls.

The Rainbow Wahine went 16-14 overall and 9-7 in conference play during the 2019-2020 season before the season was put to an abrupt end in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The ‘Bows are currently set to begin their 2020-2021 season at Cal Poly on Dec. 27.