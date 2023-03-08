With its season pushed to the brink of elimination, the University of Hawaii women’s basketball team willed its way to victory in a 82-75 double overtime thriller over Cal State Fullerton in the first round of the Big West Conference Tournament on Wednesday night in Henderson, Nev.

Hawaii (16-14) advances to Friday’s semifinals against Long Beach State at 12:30 p.m. on ESPN+, while Cal State Fullerton’s 2022-2023 campaign ends at 14-16.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

The Rainbow Wahine, who trailed by 10 points in the first half, rallied to take a 33-30 lead over the Titans at halftime. But Cal State Fullerton refused to go away quietly, forcing overtime against the ‘Bows.

Down 67-64 with no timeouts and 19 seconds left, a corner 3-pointer by Meilani McBee forced a second overtime for the Rainbow Wahine.

In the second overtime, Hawaii seized control in the final seconds after CSUF called a timeout without having one, prompting a technical foul which allowed the ‘Bows to put the game away at the free throw line with less than 10 seconds left.

Ashlee Lewis had a near double-double for Cal State Fullerton with a game-high 22 points and nine rebounds.

Four players scored in double-digits for Hawaii, led by Lily Wahinekapu’s all-around effort of 20 points, eight rebounds, five assists, three steals and just one turnover in 47 minutes played, going 8-for-10 from the free throw line. McBee added 14 points, while Daejah Phillips added 13 points and five rebounds on 8-for-8 shooting from the free throw line. Meanwhile, true freshman Imani Perez had 11 points and four rebounds.

Hawaii will not play on Thursday but gets the opportunity to advance to its seconds straight conference championship game on Friday.