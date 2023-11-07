The University of Hawaii women’s basketball team is set to tip off its 2023-2024 season with a major test.

The Rainbow Wahine are currently in the Bay Area and will open the 2023-2024 season against powerhouse Stanford, currently voted No. 15 in the preseason Top 25 AP poll.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

Expectations are high for the Rainbow Wahine, as the ‘Bows were voted to finish first in the preseason Big West poll.

The ‘Bows have won two straight Big West Tournament titles, and return the vast majority of last year’s production, including standout guards Lily Wahinekapu, Daejah Phillips and Olivia Davies.

Tip-off between the Rainbow Wahine and Cardinal is set for 5 p.m. HST on Wednesday on Pac-12 Network. UH will remain in Nothern California and will play against Santa Clara on Saturday at 11 a.m. HST on ESPN+.