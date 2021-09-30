Hawaii women’s basketball opens preseason training camp ahead of 2021-2022 season

The University of Hawaii women’s basketball team opened preseason training camp on Thursday ahead of the 2020-2021 season.

The Rainbow Wahine take on Hawaii Pacific in a exhibition game on Nov. 3 before opening the regular season at San Diego on Nov. 9. The rest of the schedule can be viewed here.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

Hawaii went 9-8 overall and 7-6 in Big West Conference play in the 2020-2021 season.

The Rainbow Wahine return three starters on their roster from last season, including their leading scorer in Amy Atwell.