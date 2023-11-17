The University of Hawaii women’s basketball team notched its first win of the 2023-2024 season, downing San Francisco 65-51.

A 14-0 run in the third quarter sparked the Rainbow Wahine, who improve to 1-2.

Brooklyn Rewers had 16 points and eight rebounds to lead the ‘Bows, while Imani Perez nearly had a double-double of eight points and 10 rebounds.

For San Francisco (1-2), Jasmine Gayles had a team-high 16 points.

Next up for Hawaii is the Bank of Hawaii Classic finale on Sunday against Idaho. Tipoff is set for 5 p.m. at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.