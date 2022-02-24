The University of Hawaii women’s basketball team maintained its lead in the Big West Conference standings with a comfortable 75-61 win at Cal State Bakersfield on Thursday evening.

After retaking the conference lead last weekend, the Rainbow Wahine improve to 14-9 overall and 10-3 in Big West Conference play with a victory over the Roadrunners (4-17, 3-9).

Daejah Phillips and Amy Atwell each had a game-high 19 points to pace the Rainbow Wahine, with Atwell draining a game-high four 3-pointers.

Vanessa Austin had a team-high 17 points for CSUB, while Jayden Eggleston had a double-double of 10 points and 11 rebounds.

Next up for the Rainbow Wahine is a road contest on Saturday at Cal Poly that tips off at 2 p.m. HST.