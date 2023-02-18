The University of Hawaii women’s basketball team lost a heartbreaker to Big West Conference leader Long Beach State 48-47 on Saturday night at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

A pair of free throws by Courtney Murphy with 1.7 seconds left gave The Beach (19-7, 14-2 Big West Conference) the victory. Hawaii (11-13, 9-6) turned the ball over on the ensuing inbounds pass and never got to attempt a potential game-winner.

Playing in its first game in a week, Hawaii went toe to toe with the conference leaders. The Rainbow Wahine trailed by nine towards the end of the second quarter but led by three in the final minute. A Kallin Spiller layup with 53 seconds left put the Wahine up by three, but it proved to be their final basket.

Point guard Lily Wahinekapu scored a career-high 21 points for ‘Bows, while Kallin Spiller added 13 points and seven rebounds.

For LBSU, Malia Bambrick was the only scorer in double digits with 12 points.

Hawaii remains home for a home game against Cal State Bakersfield on Monday. Tipoff is set for 2 p.m. HST at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.