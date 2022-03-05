In a game it needed to win in order to clinch the Big West regular season title and concurrent top seed in next week’s conference tournament, the University of Hawaii women’s basketball team rose to the occasion and held off UC Santa Barbara 58-52 at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center on Saturday night.

The Rainbow Wahine wrapped up their regular season at 17-9 overall and 13-3 in Big West play ahead of the Big West Conference tournament, which begins on Wednesday in Henderson, Nev.

Hawaii managed to defeat the Gauchos on Saturday night, a team it lost to by 14 in January, despite shooting just 8-for-27 from the field in the second half.

Saturday night also doubled up as senior night for the team’s lone departing senior in Amy Atwell, the likely Big West Conference Player of the Year. Atwell had a quiet night offensively with nine points, but led the ‘Bows with a team-high 11 rebounds and game-high five assists.

Alexis Tucker had a game-high 18 points for UCSB (15-11, 9-8 Big West), while Ila Lane had a double-double of 11 points and a game-high 18 rebounds.