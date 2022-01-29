Hawaii women’s basketball grinds out road victory at CSUN

Hawaii guard Daejah Phillips during an NCAA basketball game against Southern California on Thursday, Nov.11 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

The University of Hawaii women’s basketball team grinded out a 76-67 win over Cal State northridge on Saturday afternoon.

A 13-2 run to end the second quarter gave the Rainbow Wahine the lead at halftime, and the ‘Bows never looked back.

Daejah Phillips and Amy Atwell led the way for UH (8-8, 4-2 Big West Conference), with each scoring 15 points.

Tess Amundsen scored a game-high 20 points for the Matadors, who dropped to 6-11 overall and 2-5 in conference play.

The Rainbow Wahine will return home for a pair of road games, beginning with UC Davis on thursday at 7 p.m.