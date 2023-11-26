The University of Hawaii women’s basketball team fell to Washington 58-41 on Sunday afternoon at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

Hawaii fell to 2-5 for the 2023-2024 season.

The Rainbow Wahine were down just two points at halftime, but the Huskies pulled away, led by Dalayah Daniels’ game-high 19 points.

Meilani McBee had a team-high 12 points on 4-for-9 3-point shooting for Hawaii, while the rest of the team was 4-for-23 from beyond the arc.

Next up for Hawaii is a game against San Jose State on Sunday at 2 p.m.