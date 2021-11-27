Hawaii women’s basketball falls to Utah

The University of Hawaii women’s basketball team fell to Utah 73-57 on Saturday afternoon at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

The Rainbow Wahine fall to 3-3, while Utah improved to 5-1.

After beating Eastern Illinois on Friday, the Rainbow Wahine struggled with ball control, turning the ball over 23 times.

Brynna Maxwell led the Utes with a game-high 23 points, while Daejah Phillips had a team-high 19 points for Hawaii.

Hawaii closes out the Rainbow Wahine Showdown against Gonzaga on Sunday. Tip-off is set for 2:30 p.m.