The University of Hawaii women’s basketball team fell to 1-6 for the 2022-2023 season with a 76-66 defeat to UNLV at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center on Sunday afternoon.

After trailing 41-30 at halftime, the Rainbow Wahine tied the game at 59 with 7:06 remaining but were outscored 17-7 down the stretch.

Desi-Rae Young had a double-double of a game-high 25 points and 10 rebounds for the Rebels (9-1), while Essence Booker added 17 points.

In her first game action since the season opener, Olivia Davies had a team-high 14 points and five rebounds on 5-for-8 shooting for UH.

Hawaii will hit the road for its next game, a Dec. 21 contest at San Jose State that begins at noon HST.