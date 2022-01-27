Hawaii women’s basketball falls to UC Santa Barbara

Hawaii forward Jacque David shoots during an NCAA basketball game against Southern California on Thursday, Nov.11 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

The University of Hawaii women’s basketball team fell to UC Santa Barbara 65-51 on Thursday night.

Hawaii dropped to 7-8 overall and 3-2 in Big West Conference play, while UCSB improved to 10-6 overall and 4-3 in conference play.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

Three players scored in double figures for the Gauchos, led by Alexis Tucker’s game-high 19 points.

For Hawaii, Jacque David had a team-high 11 points.

The Rainbow Wahine continue their road trip with a game at Cal State Northridge on Saturday. Tipoff is set for noon HST.