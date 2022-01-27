Hawaii women’s basketball falls to UC Santa Barbara

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Hawaii forward Jacque David shoots during an NCAA basketball game against Southern California on Thursday, Nov.11 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

The University of Hawaii women’s basketball team fell to UC Santa Barbara 65-51 on Thursday night.

Hawaii dropped to 7-8 overall and 3-2 in Big West Conference play, while UCSB improved to 10-6 overall and 4-3 in conference play.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

Three players scored in double figures for the Gauchos, led by Alexis Tucker’s game-high 19 points.

For Hawaii, Jacque David had a team-high 11 points.

The Rainbow Wahine continue their road trip with a game at Cal State Northridge on Saturday. Tipoff is set for noon HST.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Bears could be without 3 coordinators when they host Vikings
February 04 2022 05:37 am