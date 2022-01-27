Hawaii women’s basketball falls to UC Santa Barbara

The University of Hawaii women’s basketball team fell to UC Santa Barbara 65-51 on Thursday night.
Hawaii dropped to 7-8 overall and 3-2 in Big West Conference play, while UCSB improved to 10-6 overall and 4-3 in conference play.
Three players scored in double figures for the Gauchos, led by Alexis Tucker’s game-high 19 points.
For Hawaii, Jacque David had a team-high 11 points.
The Rainbow Wahine continue their road trip with a game at Cal State Northridge on Saturday. Tipoff is set for noon HST.