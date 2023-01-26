The University of Hawaii women’s basketball team fell 72-69 at UC Santa Barbara on Thursday evening.

Hawaii falls to 7-11 for the 2022-2023 season and 5-4 in Big West play, while UCSB improves to 14-5 overall and 7-2 in Big West games.

Hawaii started the game on a 12-0 run but was doomed by a 22-0 run by the Gauchos that involved parts of the third and fourth quarter.

With a chance to tie the game down three with less than 10 seconds left, guard Jovi Lefotu appeared to injure her knee while losing the ball out of bounds.

Alexis Tucker had a game-high 23 points for UCSB, while Ila Lane added a double-double of 15 points and 10 rebounds.

For Hawaii, four players scored in double-digits, led by Lily Wahinekapu’s team-high 13 points.

Hawaii closes its road trip with a noon game at Cal State Bakersfield at noon HST Saturday.