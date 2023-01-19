The University of Hawaii women’s basketball team fell 71-67 in overtime to conference leader UC Irvine on Thursday night.
Hawaii falls to 6-10 for the 2022-2023 season and 4-3 in Big West games, while UC Irvine improves to 15-3 and a perfect 7-0 in conference play thus far.
The Anteaters prevailed despite losing standout Olivia Williams to a gruesome knee injury in the first half. Williams was taken to the hospital following a 10-minute delay.
Hunter Hernandez scored a game-high 19 points and grabbed a team-high seven rebounds for the Anteaters.
For Hawaii, Daejah Phillips had a team-high 13 points, while Lily Wahinekapu had 12 points, a game-high eight rebounds and a pair of free throws that tied the game with less than a second remaining in regulation.
Next up for Hawaii is a home game against UC Riverside on Saturday at 7 p.m.