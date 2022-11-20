The University of Hawaii women’s basketball team fell 73-69 in overtime against Lipscomb on Sunday afternoon at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

Lipscomb improves to 3-3 for the 2022-2023 season, while Hawaii drops to 0-4.

The Bisons were led by Ale Sorrentino’s double-double of a game-high 21 points and 10 rebounds, while Bella Vinson added 20 points.

For Hawaii, Lily Wahinekapu had a team-high 18 points while Daejah Phillips added 12 points, including the game-tying bucket in regulation.

Hawaii closes out the Bank of Hawaii Classic 0-2 and now shifts its attention to the Rainbow Wahine showdown, which begins on Friday at 2:30 p.m. against Grambling State.