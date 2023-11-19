The University of Hawaii women’s basketball team fell to Idaho 50-40 on Sunday evening at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

Hawaii falls to 1-3 for the 2023-2024 season.

Idaho prevailed despite being held to three points in the third quarter and no field goals for the final 4:13. As a team, Hawaii shot an inefficient 15-for-55 from the field.

UH will remain and home and takes on Air Force on Friday at 2:30 p.m. as part of the Rainbow Wahine Showdown.