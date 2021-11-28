Hawaii women’s basketball falls to Gonzaga

Hawaii forward Amy Atwell during an NCAA basketball game against Southern California on Thursday, Nov.11 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

The University of Hawaii women’s basketball team fell to Gonzaga 68-49 at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center on Sunday afternoon.

The Rainbow Wahine are 2-5 overall after their third game in three days after defeating Eastern Illinois on Friday and falling to Gonzaga on Saturday.

Amy Atwell scored a game-high 16 points for the Rainbow Wahine.

Meanwhile, Abby O’Connor and Kaylynne each had a team-high 14 points for the Bulldogs (6-1).

The ‘Bows will next host Loyola Marymount on Sunday at 5 p.m.