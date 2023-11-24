The University of Hawaii women’s basketball team was edged 54-51 by Air Force on Friday afternoon at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

Hawaii falls to 1-4, while Air Force improves to 4-1.

On Friday, the Rainbow Wahine turned the ball over 22 times compared to their nine assists. The ‘Bows also shot just 17 for 42 from the field. Imani Perez led UH with 15 points and five rebounds, while Milahnie Perry and Madison Smith each had 16 points for the Falcons.

Hawaii will continue the Rainbow Wahine Showdown against Idaho State on Saturday at 2:30 p.m.