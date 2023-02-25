The University of Hawaii women’s basketball team fell 68-66 in overtime at UC Irvine on Saturday.

Hawaii falls to 13-14 overall and 11-7 in Big West play, while UC Irvine improves to 22-5 overall and 14-2 in conference games.

On Saturday, the Rainbow Wahine had a chance to win in regulation, but Imani Perez’s 3-pointer with a second left was off the mark.

In overtime, the ‘Bows and Anteaters were neck and neck again, with a last-second layup by Nevaeh Parkinson making the difference.

Meilani McBee had a game-high 23 points for Hawaii, playing 43 of a possible 45 minutes. She also went 5-for-10 on 3-pointers.

For UC Irvine, Nikki Tom and Deja Lee each had 14 points, with Tom playing the entire game.

Hawaii will return home for its final homestand of the season, beginning with Cal State Northridge on Thursday. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.