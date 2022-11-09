The University of Hawaii women’s basketball team fell to 0-2 for the 2022-2023 season with a 70-54 loss at Portland on Wednesday evening.

The Rainbow Wahine struggled from the field on Wednesday, going just 20-for-53 from the field, including 3-for-14 from 3.

Daejah Phillips did the bulk of the scoring for Hawaii with a game-high 25 points.

For Portland, Maisie Burnham had a team-high 22 points on 9-of-15 shooting, including 3-for-4 from 3, while Alex Fowler added 18 points, including 11-for-12 from the free throw line.

Hawaii returns home for the Bank of Hawaii Classic, starting with Florida Gulf Coast on Nov. 18 at 2:30 p.m. at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.