Hawaii women’s basketball falls at Cal Poly in overtime

The University of Hawaii women’s basketball team fell 79-71 in overtime at Cal Poly on Friday afternoon.

The Rainbow Wahine fell to 3-5 overall and 2-4 in Big West Conference play while Cal Poly improves to 8-5 overall and 4-3 in Big West play.

The ‘Bows took a 62-60 lead on Amy Atwell’s 3-pointer with less than a minute left in regulation, but the Mustangs were able to tie the game on Sierra Campsiano’s jumper with 16 seconds left. UH was outscored 17-9 in overtime and missed seven of its last eight shots.

Abbey Ellis had a game-high 27 points for CP, while freshman Meilani McBee’s 19 points and five 3-pointers paced the ‘Bows.

Hawaii and Cal Poly will meet again on Saturday for a 2 p.m. HST tipoff.