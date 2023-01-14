The University of Hawaii women’s basketball team fell 62-48 against Long Beach State on Saturday night.

Hawaii falls to 5-9 overall and 3-2 in Big West play, while The Beach improved to 9-7 overall and 4-2 in Big West games.

Saturday’s contest was delayed by an hour due to a leak at the Walter Pyramid, home of LBSU’s basketball teams. The game was instead moved to Gold Mine Gym

Kallin Spiller and McKenna Haire did the bulk of the scoring for Hawaii, as Spiller had a game-high 16 points and Haire added 15.

The Rainbow Wahine will stay on the road for a 5 p.m. HST game at Cal State Northridge.