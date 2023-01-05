Jacque David’s 3-point attempt at the end of regulation was no good as the University of Hawaii women’s basketball team fell to UC San Diego 60-57 at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center on Thursday night.

Hawaii falls to 4-8 overall for the 2022-2023 season and 2-1 in Big West play, while UCSD improves to 5-8 overall and 2-1 in conference games.

Despite winning both the Big West Conference regular season title and conference tournament last March, UC San Diego was the only conference opponent Hawaii did not defeat last season, going 0-2 against the Tritons. The all-time series shifted to 3-0 in favor of UCSD following Thursday’s contest.

UH led 32-20 at halftime, but the Tritons came back to take a 39-38 lead on a basket by Bridget Mullings with 1:51 left in the third quarter.

UCSD prevailed after both teams changed the lead multiple times in the fourth quarter. The Tritons were buoyed by Julia Macabuhay, who scored all 11 of her points in the final period. Additionally, Sydney Brown had a team-high 18 points for UC San Diego, including a 4-for-4 performance from the 3-point line.

For Hawaii, Daejah Phillips had a game-high 19 points, while David added 14.

Hawaii will remain home for a 7 p.m. game on Saturday against Cal State Fullerton.