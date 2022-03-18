Despite a valiant effort and a hot start from star player Amy Atwell, the University of Hawaii women’s basketball team was eliminated from the NCAA Tournament with a 89-49 loss to Baylor in Waco, Tx. on Friday afternoon.

Baylor, the No. 2 seed in the Wichita region, improves to 28-6 overall and advances to face South Dakota in the round of 32.

For Hawaii, its remarkable 2021-2022 season ends at 20-10.

The Rainbow Wahine, who entered Friday as 30-point betting underdogs, trailed 38-29 at halftime behind Atwell’s 20 first-half points.

UH ultimately ran out of gas and were outscored by the Bears 34-8 in the third quarter. Four players scored in double-digits for BU, led by Jordan Lewis and her team-high 23 points. Meanwhile, NaLyssa Smith and Queen Egbo each had 14 boards and scored 21 and 10 points, respectively.

Atwell had a game-high 29 points and team-high 13 rebounds for a double-double, as the team’s lone departing senior solidified her place among the program’s greats. Atwell also hit her 200th 3-pointer of her career early in the game and finished with a 6-for-15 day from beyond the arc and also hit all seven of her free throw attempts.

Kallin Spiller added 10 points and seven rebounds for the ‘Bows, while Nnenna Orji added six points. Daejah Phillips and Kelsie Imai did the rest of the scoring for UH with two points apiece.