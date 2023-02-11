The University of Hawaii women’s basketball team completed a season sweep over Cal State Fullerton with a 60-54 road win on Saturday evening.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

Hawaii improves to 11-12 overall and 9-5 in Big West play.



Daejah Phillips had a game-high 18 points for the Rainbow Wahine, while Nnenna Orji and Lily Wahinekapu added 10 points each for UH.



Long Beach State is Hawaii’s next opponent with a Saturday tip-off set for 7 p.m. at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.