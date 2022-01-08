Hawaii women’s basketball edges Cal State Fullerton in Big West Conference opener

Taking the court at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center for the first time in over a month, the University of Hawaii women’s basketball team edged Cal State Fullerton 54-52 on Saturday night.

In what was the Big West Conference opener for both teams, Amy Atwell’s layup with 5.3 seconds remaining led Hawaii to victory.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

Hawaii improves to 4-6 overall, while Cal State Fullerton drops to 5-6.

Hawaii’s most recent home game was a Dec. 5 contest against Loyola Marymount in which the Rainbow Wahine prevailed 76-63. It was also their most recent win heading into Saturday.

The ‘Bows have not played since a 70-63 loss at UNLV on Dec. 21. On Saturday, the ‘Bows suited up only nine players due to ongoing COVID-19 issues within the team.

Trailing by 10, the ‘Bows went on a 9-0 to end the third quarter. Hawaii carried that momentum over to the fourth quarter, where it made its final three shots from the field. Atwell led the ‘Bows with a double-double of a game-high 20 points and a career-high 12 rebounds.

For CSUF, ‘Iolani alum Lily Wahinekapu had a team-high nine points and five rebounds.

The Rainbow Wahine will hit the road for a pair of conference games, starting with UC San Diego on Thursday. Tipoff is set for 5 p.m. HST.