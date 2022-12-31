The University of Hawaii women’s basketball team edged Cal Poly 50-47 on the road on Saturday afternoon.

The Rainbow Wahine, who won the Big West in the 2021-2022 season and were picked first in the presesson conference poll, improve to 2-0 in conference play for the 2022-2023 season after topping UC Davis on Thursday.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

Kallin Spiller led the Rainbow Wahine (4-7, 2-0) with a game-high 18 points, making all three of UH’s 3-pointers.

For Cal Poly (3-7, 0-2), Junie Dickson had a team-high 11 points.

Hawaii returns home for a pair of games at the Stan Sheriff Center, starting with UC San Diego on Thursday at 7 p.m.