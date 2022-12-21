The University of Hawaii women’s basketball team earned its first road win of the 2022-2023 season with a 54-43 victory over San Jose State on Wednesday afternoon.

The Rainbow Wahine improved to 2-7, while San Jose State dropped to 2-9.

Hawaii won despite turning the ball over 27 times compared to 10 assists.

Wednesday’s game had just two double-digit scorers. Lily Wahinekapu had a game-high 13 points for the Rainbow Wahine, while Jasmine SIngleton had a team-high 12 points for the Spartans.

Hawaii begins its Big West Conference slate next Thursday at UC Davis, with tipoff set for 4 p.m. HST.