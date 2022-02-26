The University of Hawaii women’s basketball closed in on a regular season Big West title and top seed in the conference tournament with a 73-49 road victory over Cal Poly on Saturday.

The Rainbow Wahine capped a perfect road trip improved to 15-9 overall and 11-3 in Big West play, while the Mustangs dropped to 3-19 overall and 2-11 in conference games. Were the ‘Bows to win one of their two remaining conference games, they would clinch the regular season crown and the No. 1 seed in the conference tournament that comes with it. Hawaii will get its first opportunity at home on Thursday against Cal State Northridge.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

On Saturday, the Rainbow Wahine had a three-point lead at halftime, but outscored Cal Poly 36-15 in the second half to run away with the victory.

Daejah Phillips led the Rainbow Wahine with a game-high 22 points and seven rebounds, while Kallin Spiller and Amy Atwell added 13 points apiece.

Maddie Vick led Cal Poly with 14 points and seven rebounds.

Hawaii returns home for a pair of games to close out its regular season, starting with CSUN at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center at 7 p.m.