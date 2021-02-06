Hawaii women’s basketball closes Cal Poly series with clutch win

A day after taking Cal Poly to the wire, the University of Hawaii women’s basketball team finished the job and topped the Mustangs 66-60 on Saturday afternoon.

The Rainbow Wahine made sure they didn’t go to overtime for the second straight day with a clutch final minute in regulation. Amy Atwell’s 3-point play put the Wahine up 62-60 with 41 seconds left. After getting a key defensive stop, Daejah Phillips made two free throws to extend the lead to 64-60 with 8.2 seconds left. Jadynn Alexander’s final two free throws with one second left sealed the game for the ‘Bows.

Alexander led Hawaii (4-6, 3-4 Big West Conference) with a team-high 16 points in 39 minutes played, making four of her six 3-point attempts while draining all four of her free throw tries.

Abbey Ellis led scored a game-high 24 points for Cal Poly, which drops to 8-6 overall and 4-4 in Big West play.

UH continues its road swing with a pair of conference games at UC Santa Barbara next Friday and Saturday. Both games will tip off at 3 p.m. HST.