Behind a combined 36 points from Meilani McBee and ‘Iolani alumna Lily Wahinekapu, the University of Hawaii women’s basketball team defeated Cal State Fullerton 66-53 on Saturday night at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

Hawaii improved to 5-8 overall and 3-1 in Big West play, while Cal State Fullerton dropped to 6-7 and 1-3 in conference games.

After losing a late lead to UC San Diego on Thursday night, the Rainbow Wahine raced to an early lead behind former Big West Freshman of the Year Lily Wahinekapu, who won the award as a member of the Titans last season. On Saturday, she made her first four field goal attempts, including three 3-pointers. She finished with 14 points, going 5-for-6 from the field, including 4-for-4 from 3 while adding seven assists.

Meanwhile, sophomore guard Meilani McBee scored a career-high 22 points after knocking down six of her 13 3-point attempts.

For CSUF, Gabi Vidmar had a team-high 16 points.

Hawaii will hit the road for a pair of road games, starting with Long Beach State next Saturday. Tipoff between the ‘Bows and The Beach is set for 1 p.m. HST.