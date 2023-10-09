The University of Hawaii women’s basketball team recently began training camp, poised to build off and improve upon its two consecutive Big West Conference championships.

The Rainbow Wahine are less than a month away from their season opener at national power Stanford on Nov. 8. In the weeks before the season begins, the ‘Bows are looking forward to the new season, refusing to get complacent from its past success.

“I think it goes back to process because you have some experience, because we had such a great ending to our year. They know how to win,” head coach Laura Beeman said. “We’re bringing back a real good core group that now is just really trusting that process. Whatever we need to do to motivate the girls, to keep them focused, we’re going to figure it out, whether it’s act like you’re the number one team or act like you’re the bottom of the barrel.

“It doesn’t matter. You have to approach the game the same way where you believe in your process. You trust you trust the information. You trust each other.”

Added senior guard Ashley Thoms: “There’s a confidence. But I think we’re also pretty humble, too. We don’t want to overhype ourselves because then that kind of just plays a mental game with all the outside stuff that we really haven’t focused on. I think our heads are all in good spots right now, and we’re just here to work, work hard and win another championship.”