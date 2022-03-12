Hawaii is headed back to the Big Dance.

The Rainbow Wahine advanced to their first NCAA Tournament since 2016 with a 59-48 win over UC Irvine in the Big West women’s championship game in Henderson, Nev.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

On Saturday, Hawaii seized control with a 14-0 run against the Anteaters in the third quarter to win the game and the conference. Olivia Davies scored a game-high 14 points for the Rainbow Wahine, going a perfect 9-for-9 from the free throw line. She also added five rebounds.

Big West Conference Player of the Year Amy Atwell was named the tournament MVP after scoring 13 points with five rebounds, despite hitting just three of her eight field goal attempts.

Kayla Williams and Jayde Cadee led UC Irvine (21-11) with 11 points each.

The Rainbow Wahine improved to 20-9 for the 2021-2022 season with the win, adding a tournament title to their regular season title.

UH will discover its NCAA Tournament destination and seeding on Sunday.