Staying true to the winning formula in March, the University of Hawaii women’s basketball team survived and advanced to the Big West tournament semifinals with a narrow 48-47 win over Cal State Bakersfield in the conference quarterfinals in Henderson, Nev.

Hawaii, the top seed in the tournament, improves to 18-9 overall, while Cal State Bakersfield ends its season at 5-20.

UH entered Wednesday’s contest as the top seed, while Bakersfield entered as the 9 seed. The Rainbow Wahine led by as much as 10 in the first quarter but never found a rhythm for the entirety of the game.

The Roadrunners led 45-40 with 3:55 remaining and appeared to be in line to secure a stunner, but the ‘Bows took the lead back on Daejah Phillips’ layup with 1:12 remaining that proved to be the final score of the game. UH held its lead until the final buzzer, when a shot jump shot by Vanessa Austin fell short and a struggle for the ensuing rebound lasted until the horn sounded.

Olivia Davies was the only player for Hawaii to reach double digits, scoring 11 points, while Big West Player of the Year Amy Atwell was held to four points on 1-of-7 shooting.

Jayden Eggleston had a game-high 18 points for the Roadrunners while added seven rebounds, playing the entire 40 minutes.

Hawaii will take on the winner of UC Riverside-UC Santa Barbara in Friday’s semifinals, which tips off at 10 a.m. HST on ESPN+.