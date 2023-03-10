The University of Hawaii women’s basketball advanced to the Big West championship game with a 67-62 victory over Long Beach State in the tournament semifinals in Henderson, Nev.

Hawaii improves to 17-14 overall for the 2022-2023 season, while LBSU drops to 23-9.

After a thrilling double overtime victory over Cal State Fullerton in Wednesday’s first round, the Rainbow Wahine kept marching with a win over The Beach. The ‘Bows gained separation in a torrid third quarter in which they went 9-for-14 from the field, including 5-for-8 from 3.

Lily Wahinekapu paced Hawaii with a game-high 18 points with seven rebounds and two steals in 38 minutes, while Daejah Phillips added 14 points and four rebounds.

For Long Beach State, Kianna Hamilton-Fisher had 17 points, four rebounds and two assists.

Hawaii advances to the Big West championship game against UC Santa Barbara, which takes place on Saturday at 1 p.m. HST on ESPN+.